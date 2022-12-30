Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,704 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.9% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 68,598 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 89,118 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $46.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

