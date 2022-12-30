Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $25.69 Million Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,282 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 8.1% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $25,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 294,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $50.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48.

