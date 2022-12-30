Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,602 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

COMT opened at $27.87 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $8.398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49.

