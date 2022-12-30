Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Purchases 5,501 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IFRA stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

