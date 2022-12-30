Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $349.72 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

