Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 944.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.98 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

