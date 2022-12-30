Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 5,781 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,346.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 660,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $114.31.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.