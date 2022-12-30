Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 686 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,599 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TLH stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $149.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.88.

