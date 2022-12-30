Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Increased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.5% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

Mastercard stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,625. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $333.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.