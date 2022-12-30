Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,338 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.89% of Materion worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 10.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth $392,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Materion Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MTRN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.21. The stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.03. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $97.89.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.26). Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $428.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Stories

