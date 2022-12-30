Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $15.37

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.37, but opened at $14.90. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 737 shares.

MAXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $275.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.75 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 116.75% and a negative net margin of 27.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 249,530 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

