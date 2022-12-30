MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 986 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.38. The stock had a trading volume of 134,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,090,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

