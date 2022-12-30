MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 684 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,663. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

