MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $129,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Progressive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Progressive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.30. 13,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.33 and a 200-day moving average of $122.51.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

