MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,666 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.95. 285,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,288,907. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

