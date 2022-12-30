MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 94.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.57. 45,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415,200. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

