MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,890 shares of company stock worth $4,467,880. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Shares of HPE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. 98,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,714,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

