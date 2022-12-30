MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 15,926 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 16,764.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,021 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 24,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

