MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.26

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.26 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.22). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 476,035 shares changing hands.

MC Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £67.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.25.

MC Mining Company Profile

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province; and Greater Soutpansberg Projects, including Chapudi, Generaal, and Mopane projects located in Limpopo province.

