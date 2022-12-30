McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Trading Up 9%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

McCoy Global Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.

About McCoy Global

(Get Rating)

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.