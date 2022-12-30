McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.59. The company had a trading volume of 21,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,747. The firm has a market cap of $193.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.44 and a 200-day moving average of $257.93. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

