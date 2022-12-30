MDA (OTC:MDALF) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.37 and last traded at C$4.37. Approximately 3,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDALF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MDA from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MDA from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on MDA in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MDA Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.51.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

