MELD (MELD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $44.58 Million

MELD (MELD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One MELD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MELD has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MELD has a market capitalization of $44.58 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,873,554,807 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01575728 USD and is down -6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,627,968.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

