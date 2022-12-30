Meridian Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. WestRock makes up approximately 0.8% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WestRock Trading Down 0.4 %

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WRK traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.14. 4,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

