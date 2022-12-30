Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 0.6% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.35. 979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,652. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.24.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

