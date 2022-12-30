Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Boosts Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8,842.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,442 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6,670.8% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,212,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,022 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,840,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,483,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,364,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $24.12 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.57.

