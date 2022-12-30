Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Lowers Stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 0.8% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 66.3% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.