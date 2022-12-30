Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $352.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

