Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS USMV opened at $72.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.38.

