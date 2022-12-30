MinePlex Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $39.51 million and approximately $569,584.10 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MinePlex has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,724,492 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

