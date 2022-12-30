Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Mitsui Chemicals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53.

About Mitsui Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.