Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Trading Up 28.2%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating) was up 28.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 5,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 18,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Mkango Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65. The stock has a market cap of C$53.80 million and a PE ratio of -3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

