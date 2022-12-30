Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Cut by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

MDLZ opened at $66.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

