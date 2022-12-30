Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 195.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.0% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 96,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,403. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $104.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average of $94.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.