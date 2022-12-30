Monte Financial Group LLC Has $773,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 83,529 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,762 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its position in TJX Companies by 23.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 5,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $79.39. 41,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,812. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

