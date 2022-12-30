Monte Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,444. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.45. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.84.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

