Monte Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

NYSE TREX traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,853. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $136.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

