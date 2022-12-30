Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Tops $163.87 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00002014 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $163.87 million and $3.12 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00065501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00056405 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00024801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007608 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003565 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 490,939,826 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

