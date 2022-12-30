Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 231.8% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE MSD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. 86,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,077. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.11.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
