Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AKLI. Cowen started coverage on Akili in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akili in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Akili in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Akili from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akili has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Akili Trading Up 6.0 %

AKLI stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62. Akili has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a current ratio of 12.27.

Institutional Trading of Akili

Akili Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Akili during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Akili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Revelation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

