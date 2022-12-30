Motive Wealth Advisors Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Motive Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Amphenol by 13.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Amphenol by 19.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,843,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.3 %

APH opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

