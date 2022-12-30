Motive Wealth Advisors Has $546,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,594,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

SLYV opened at $74.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $87.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.