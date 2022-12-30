Motive Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 5.0% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.32.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

