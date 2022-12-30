MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Stock Price Down 16.1%

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 16.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 582 ($7.02) and last traded at GBX 625 ($7.54). 53,911 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 601% from the average session volume of 7,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($8.99).

MS INTERNATIONAL Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 395.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 337.49. The stock has a market cap of £108.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,523.26.

MS INTERNATIONAL Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael O’Connell purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 323 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £29,070 ($35,083.27).

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

