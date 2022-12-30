Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Farmland Partners worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 268,477 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 918.0% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 282,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 254,447 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 137,194 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FPI shares. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.30. 1,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

