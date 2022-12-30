Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys 4,900 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,789. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

