Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys 6,350 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.20. 114,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,781,824. The stock has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.