Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

EXPE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,160. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.48.

Wall Street Analyst

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.



