Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Flowserve worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 239,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 205,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FLS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,623. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $37.59.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

