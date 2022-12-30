Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 23.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 100,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THO stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $75.33. 459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,409. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.02. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Argus lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

